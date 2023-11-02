A family from Medway that had been trapped in Gaza for weeks when war broke out between Israel and Hamas has safely cross into Egypt, according to sources.

A friend of the Okal family told 7NEWS that Abood Okal, Wafaa Abuzayda, and their one-year-old son Yousef, made it through the Rafah Crossing around 5:30 a.m. EST Thursday morning.

The family had been visiting relatives when Hamas attacked southern Israel on Oct. 7, leaving them stranded in the area with limited power, food and water.

At one point, they had been staying in a single-family house with 40 other people including 10 Americans.

“The Okal Family expresses its deepest gratitude to their family and friends around the world, the Medway community, the media for sharing their plight and the plight of the hundreds of other Americans trapped in Gaza, their elected officials who fought hard for their return, and the State Department for providing them with safe departure,” a statement from an attorney representing the family read.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)