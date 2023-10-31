A Medway man who remains trapped in Gaza with his family recently described conditions as the war between Israel and Hamas continues.

Abood Okal is with his wife and son in southern Gaza. Okal said the family has been staying in a single-family house with 40 other people including 10 Americans.

Recently, Okal said he stood in line for two hours waiting for one gallon of water for the entire house. Okal separately said he waited six hours for bread at a bakery.

Okal said there has been an increase in Israeli attacks in Gaza and said he is afraid of what will happen once a potential full ground invasion begins.

“There’s been an increase in artillery shelling,” Okal said. “That’s been the most noticeable update.”

Okal said the family has run out of water. The family had been relying on a nearby desalination station. But Okal said the station has since run out of fuel to run its generators.

“Our frustration continues and builds up every day that we are still stranded here and risk our lives,” Okal said.

Okal said his family has been in touch with the State Department but said there is still no plan to get them out of Gaza.

