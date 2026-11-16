MEDWAY, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was arrested and charged after he was caught on camera striking a police officer with his truck in Medway Saturday night, according to police.

John Homer, 63, is charged with assault with the intent to murder.

At approximately 8:16 p.m. Saturday, Medway police said an officer was outside his cruiser conducting an unrelated motor vehicle stop when a pickup truck passed him on Main Street and nearly hit him. The officer stopped the truck in the parking lot of the Shell Station and determined the driver, later identified as Homer, was not properly licensed to operate a motor vehicle.

During the stop, police said Homer refused the officer’s commands to exit the vehicle and instead drove away. Surveillance video captured the truck appearing to be deliberately directed toward one of the officers, hitting him and knocking him to the ground. The officer did not sustain any major injuries, police said.

Homer was eventually located and arrested by the Foxborough Police Department.

He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday morning.

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