MEDWAY, MASS. (WHDH) - The executive director of an organization that reunites siblings living in separate foster homes has been arrested for allegedly stealing funds from the nonprofit.

Michael Finnegan, 42, was arrested on a warrant Friday just before 10 a.m. at 29 North St. following a lengthy investigation into the theft of more than $17,000 funds from Camp to Belong, according to Medway police.

The thefts reportedly took place between early August 2019 and late September 2019, while Finnegan was employed as the executive director of the organization that hosts summer camps and other events for foster siblings.

Finnegan is slated to be arraigned Friday in Wrentham District Court on charges of larceny over $1,200 by embezzlement, forgery of a bank document and uttering.

