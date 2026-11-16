MEDWAY, MASS. (WHDH) - Medway Police arrested a man who allegedly struck an officer with his truck on Saturday.

John Homer, 63, was arrested Monday afternoon.

Around 8:16 p.m. on Saturday, police say a Medway officer was conducting a different motor vehicle stop outside of his cruiser when a pickup truck passed him and nearly struck him.

That officer later stopped the truck and determined the driver was not properly licensed to operate a motor vehicle.

Officers say that during the stop, the driver, identified as Homer, didn’t comply with police instructions and drove away. As he pulled away, police say it appeared he deliberately directed toward one of the officers and struck him.

The officer did not suffer major injuries.

The truck was found shortly after, but Homer was missing. He was later taken into custody by the Foxboro police department.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)