MEDWAY, MASS. (WHDH) - Three house break-ins believed to have happened in the same afternoon prompted police in Medway to issue an alert for residents.

In a social media post, the Medway Police Department described how the breaks likely happened last Friday between 5-7 p.m. in the Brentwood-area and on Oakview Circle.

The department said a suspect who appeared to be “looking for cash and/or jewelry” allegedly checked for unlocked doors before breaking through rear windows to enter the homes.

Police went on to describe how, in past experiences, suspects often target master bedrooms first to get in and out of a home as quickly as possible. They advised residents to not keep jewelry or large amounts of cash in their own bedrooms, and recommended creating “bait jewelry” boxes with “unsentimental costume jewelry stored inside.”

Authorities also mentioned tactics often used by suspects, including how some knock on doors to check if anyone is home, giving false stories if someone answers such as them having the wrong address or that they are searching for a lost dog.

The department asks that if anyone living in the east side of town encountered anything like this to contact the police department at 508-533-3212.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)