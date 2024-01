BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - The Belmont Police Department is unveiling the newest member of their force: Bingo the comfort dog.

The department shared an image of Bingo on their X page and noted he has several weeks of training before he’s ready to “hit the streets.”

