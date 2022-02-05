BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The newest member of the Brockton Police Department has four legs and is always ready to lend a helping paw.

Bonnie, a Labrador retriever mix, was rescued from a kill shelter by Professional Canine Services, according to Brockton police. She will work in Brockton schools and the peer support unit.

“Bonnie has a book about her that describes therapy dog and their role in schools. She will soon have stuffed animals that look just like her and stickers to promote her,” Brockton police wrote on Facebook.

The Brockton Police Department plans to announce all events Bonnie will attend on its Facebook page.

K9 BONNIE OFFERS COMFORT TO STUDENTS, STAFF & OTHERS

Coming soon to a school near you, Bonnie, the Brockton Police Dept. Therapy Dog

