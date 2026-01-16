FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - With the Patriots back in the playoffs, grounds crew members are staying on their feet to keep Gillette ready.

One member of that team has a very special way of getting the job done. Boyd the dog has one job, keeping the field clean by chasing off geese.

While geese don’t tend to land on Gillette’s main field due to the artificial turf, Field Superintendent Ryan Bjorn said the birds can cause trouble on the team’s practice fields.

Bjorn said Boyd has been a valuable part of helping the team stay ready for the playoffs.

“We have six natural grass practice fields here at the stadium, we have three for the football team and three for the soccer team,” Bjorn said. “And the geese love to go land on those and they make a huge mess out there if they land and eat and do their business on the field so it huge for us to be able to have him to chase the geese off so they’re making a mess for the players.”

Boyd’s job is to chase the geese, not catch them. He’s trained to make sure the birds don’t get hurt, but keep them clear of the field.

