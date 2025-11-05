BOSTON (WHDH) - New England Patriots legend Tom Brady shared some surprising news about his beloved dog. She’s actually a clone!

“People are so attached to these dogs and their qualities that they want to create a dog as close to that loved one as possible,” Matt Jones said, Chief Animal Officer of Colossal Biosciences.

According to People Magazine, after Brady’s dog Lua died in 2023, she was cloned using blood collected prior to her death, living on as Junie.

The cloning was done by a company called “Colossal Biosciences,” in which Brady is an investor.

“That whole idea is that you can take a skin cell from a mammal, like a sheep or in this case a dog, and you can actually drive cell lines from that,” Jones said. “Those cells grow up and you can pull the nucleus out of those cells and drop them into an egg.”

“I love my animals,” Brady told People Magazine. “They mean the world to me and my family. A few years ago, I worked with Colossal and leveraged their non-invasive cloning technology through a simple blood draw of our family’s elderly dog before she passed. [The company] gave my family a second chance with a clone of our beloved dog.”

Veterinarians warn owners that you likely won’t be getting an exact replica of your pet if you choose to clone it.

“Depending on how it is raised by its mother until you get it when it is eight or nine weeks of age, and then how you train it, does not mean you are going to have the same dog,” Jones said.

