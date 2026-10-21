BOSTON (WHDH) - Samantha Edwards thinks she has what it takes to be the next voice of Logan Airport.

Boston’s Logan Airport held auditions to be the new voice for announcements throughout the airport, and they have narrowed it down to eight finalists. Airport officials said they are looking for someone distinctly Boston, who brings the vibe of the city to life.

Edwards knows a thing or two about ambition – she’s an entrepreneur who runs her own business offering high-end manicures. She is also a mother of four children.

Living in Roxbury, said she’s learned a lot about what makes the city tick. Her mother also served as a Boston Public Schools teacher and administrator for more than three decades.

“Here we show a bunch of love, diversity, and culture so I represent all of that,” she said.

Edwards said she hopes her voice will leave a lasting impression.

“I would love for people to be leaving Boston, if they must, remembering my voice, and remembering what all of that embodies,” she said.

Voting for the eventual winner will take place online starting October 24. The winner will be announced in early November.

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