LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - What started as concern during his wife’s health battle led to a lifelong commitment of making a difference for this Lowell resident.

“It makes me feel good, it makes me feel worthwhile, it makes me feel that I’m doing something,” said Jim Lucia, a 30-year platelet donor.

It was a grim wedding anniversary for Jim Lucia and his wife Peg when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1990.

She underwent treatment for years.

That’s when Jim discovered the critical need for healthy blood platelets.

So, Jim started donating, a lot.

30 years later, he hasn’t stopped his trips to the Kraft Family Blood Donor Center.

The staff he’s worked with over the years are now like a second family to him.

“The staff and the people at the Kraft Center thank the donors, I would say to myself no thank you, thank you for giving us an opportunity to save lives,” said Jim Lucia.

So far, he’s made 445 platelet donations, accounting for over 55 gallons of blood.

Jim Lucia’s contribution has helped hundreds of patients at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Brigham Women’s Hospital.

He’s even had the chance to get a firsthand look at the impact of his work.

“One year Jim was actually able to meet someone, for whom he had donated platelets,” said Jim’s wife Peg, who is now a breast cancer survivor. “So this young man’s life was saved because of what they do and that’s why it’s just so important and I’m so proud of Jim.”

