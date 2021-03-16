Meet the newest members of the Red Sox ‘roster’: Fenway Park’s UV disinfecting robots

BOSTON (WHDH) - Fans returning to Fenway Park to take in a Red Sox game this spring should be ready for robots.

The Boston Red Sox have partnered with Surfacide — a global leader in UV disinfection — and the company says its UV disinfection robots will be on the “roster” and using its UV technology to kill 99.99 percent of dangerous pathogens on hard surfaces.

Surfacide tech is already being used at Massachusetts General Hospital, Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital, Bay State Medical Center, the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, Cooley Dickinson Hospital, Hebrew SeniorLife, and NewBridge on The Charles.

“The Red Sox organization has taken the lead in creating a comprehensive infection prevention approach that incorporates Surfacide and other leaders in the disinfection space to provide a safer environment that is appreciated by fans and employees alike,” Surfacide Founder and CEO Gunner Lyslo said in a statement. “With the return of fans to professional baseball parks, the world is watching and the Boston Red Sox have set the bar high.”

Red Sox Vice President of Facilities Management Jonathan Lister said, “A lot of time and consideration went into outlining our heightened sanitation procedures for the upcoming season and our partnership with Surfacide is an important part of those protocols. With a hospital-grade UV technology product like this, we are able to ensure our ballpark is ready to safely receive fans throughout the 2021 regular season.”

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)