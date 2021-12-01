TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Tewksbury second-grader won the chance to name the police department’s newest four-legged friend.

The department’s 9-week-old comfort pup will be known as Waffles thanks to a submission from Jack Johnson who said he got the inspiration from his own family dog who loved to chow down on the breakfast treat.

Jack’s parents Adrianne and Shaun brought him to the police station Wednesday, where he and Waffles became fast friends, according to the department.

Chief Ryan Columbus even presented Jack with a basket of gifts, including a plush waffle toy and a Tewksbury T-shirt.

The department said it received nearly a thousand name suggestions from the community and some runner-ups included, Buddy, Cooper, Teddy and Bentley.

“The community’s response to our challenge was tremendous, and I congratulate Jack on a great suggestion that stood out from nearly 1,000 others and won us over,” said Columbus. “Jack and Waffles both have a bright future as they continue their education here in Tewksbury.”

Photo Courtesy Tewksbury Police

Waffles is an Australian labradoodle, which is a cross between a poodle, Labrador retriever, and cocker spaniel, bred to make the dogs as hypoallergenic as possible, while also having calm, clever, and confident personalities that love human interaction.

He will be paired with school resource officer Eric Hanley and the two will work to build relationships with the students.

