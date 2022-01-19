WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The newest member of the Wilmington Police Department is an 11-week-old Bernedoodle who has a nose for helping out others and providing care for those in need.

Zena and her handler, social worker Samantha Reid, will help town residents who are struggling with mental health, substance use, behavioral health issues and those who are just having a hard day, according to police.

Officers say she has already mastered the basics of “sit”, “lay” and “come” but is still working on “stay.” They say she has already provided a ton of smiles to her coworkers at the station and is looking forward to getting out into the community.

“Zena has an excited but calm temperament, loves meeting new friends, and has recently learned about her love of snow and chasing leaves in the wind,” according to a release issued by the department.

The pup is one of a litter of 11. Her mom is a Bernese Mountain Dog and her dad is a Poodle. She is hypoallergenic and does not shed

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)