Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $468M

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing has climbed to an estimated $468 million, lottery officials announced Monday.

Tuesday night’s jackpot is the game’s largest since January 22, 2021, when a $1.02 billion jackpot was won on a ticket sold in Michigan.

The drawing will also be the 26th since the jackpot was last hit in February, when a $96 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in New York.

If hit, the $468 million jackpot would be the ninth-largest in the history of the game.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 each and can be purchased until 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday at Mass Lottery retailers across Massachusetts.

