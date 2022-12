BOSTON (WHDH) - Lottery players now have a chance to win $565 million in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing.

The prize represents the sixth largest jackpot in the game’s history.

Last month, one winner won more than $2 billion in the largest Powerball jackpot in history.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)