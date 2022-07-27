BOSTON (WHDH) - The upcoming Mega Millions jackpot is now sitting at $1.02 billion, making it the third-largest pot in the game’s history, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.

The largest prize was $1.537 billion in 2018, when the winning ticket was sold in South Carolina, and the second-biggest jackpot prize was $1.050 billion in 2021, when the ticket was sold in Michigan.

