BOSTON (WHDH) - The upcoming Mega Millions jackpot is now sitting at $1.02 billion, making it the third-largest pot in the game’s history, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.

The largest prize was $1.537 billion in 2018, when the winning ticket was sold in South Carolina, and the second-biggest jackpot prize was $1.050 billion in 2021, when the ticket was sold in Michigan.

