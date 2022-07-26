BOSTON (WHDH) - The upcoming Mega Millions jackpot is now sitting at $830 million with a cash option of $478.9 million, currently the fourth-largest pot in the game’s history, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.

Tuesday’s drawing will be the 29th since a player in Tennessee won $20 million in April, and the game’s largest jackpot since a Michigan player won a $1.05 billion jackpot in January 2021.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 each and can be purchased until 10:45 p.m. Tuesday at Mass Lottery retailers throughout the state. Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 p.m. in Atlanta.

The Megabucks Doubler, meanwhile, is at its largest jackpot ever, an estimated $13.9 million. Its cash option is an estimated $10.58 million. The largest of these jackpots was $13.82 million, won by a Wakefield resident in 2021.

Megabucks Doubler tickets are $1 each and can only be purchased in Massachusetts. Tickets for Wednesday’s drawing can be purchased until 9 p.m. Wednesday. Megabucks Doubler drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 9 p.m.

Here’s a list of the 10 largest U.S. Lottery Jackpots:

1.         $1.586 billion             1/13/2016       California, Florida, Tennessee             Powerball

2.         $1.537 billion             10/23/2018     South Carolina                                    Mega Millions

3.         $1.05 billion               1/22/2021       Michigan                                             Mega Millions

4.         $830 million                7/26/2022       ?                                                          Mega Millions

5.         $768.4 million            3/27/2019       Wisconsin                                           Powerball

6.         $758.7 million             8/23/2017       Massachusetts                                    Powerball

7.         $731.1 million            1/20/2021       Maryland                                            Powerball

8.         $699.8 million            10/04/2021     California                                            Powerball

9.         $687.8 million            10/27/2018     Iowa, New York                                  Powerball

10.       $656 million                3/30/2012       Kansas, Illinois, Maryland                   Mega Millions

