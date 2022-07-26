BOSTON (WHDH) - The upcoming Mega Millions jackpot is now sitting at $830 million with a cash option of $478.9 million, currently the fourth-largest pot in the game’s history, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.

Tuesday’s drawing will be the 29th since a player in Tennessee won $20 million in April, and the game’s largest jackpot since a Michigan player won a $1.05 billion jackpot in January 2021.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 each and can be purchased until 10:45 p.m. Tuesday at Mass Lottery retailers throughout the state. Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 p.m. in Atlanta.

The Megabucks Doubler, meanwhile, is at its largest jackpot ever, an estimated $13.9 million. Its cash option is an estimated $10.58 million. The largest of these jackpots was $13.82 million, won by a Wakefield resident in 2021.

Megabucks Doubler tickets are $1 each and can only be purchased in Massachusetts. Tickets for Wednesday’s drawing can be purchased until 9 p.m. Wednesday. Megabucks Doubler drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 9 p.m.

Here’s a list of the 10 largest U.S. Lottery Jackpots:

1. $1.586 billion 1/13/2016 California, Florida, Tennessee Powerball

2. $1.537 billion 10/23/2018 South Carolina Mega Millions

3. $1.05 billion 1/22/2021 Michigan Mega Millions

4. $830 million 7/26/2022 ? Mega Millions

5. $768.4 million 3/27/2019 Wisconsin Powerball

6. $758.7 million 8/23/2017 Massachusetts Powerball

7. $731.1 million 1/20/2021 Maryland Powerball

8. $699.8 million 10/04/2021 California Powerball

9. $687.8 million 10/27/2018 Iowa, New York Powerball

10. $656 million 3/30/2012 Kansas, Illinois, Maryland Mega Millions

