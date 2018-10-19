(WHDH) — The Mega Millions jackpot is now up to $1 billion, making it the second largest jackpot in United States lottery history.

Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing will be 25th since the jackpot was last hit on July 24, when a group of 11 co-workers won the $543 million jackpot on a ticket sold in California.

“With the Mega Millions jackpot reaching the $1 billion mark and the Powerball jackpot gaining momentum, this is an exciting time for our customers and our retail partners and we encourage people to keep the experience of playing these and other lottery games fun by playing responsibly,” said Michael Sweeney, Executive Director of the Massachusetts State Lottery.

The cash option on the latest jackpot is estimated at $565.6 million.

Tickets can be purchased until 10:45 p.m. with a drawing scheduled for 11 p.m.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)