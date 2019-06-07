(WHDH) — The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night’s drawing has been increased to an estimated $530 million.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 each and can be played in 44 states, Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Tickets for Friday’s drawing can be purchased until 10:45 p.m. Friday at Massachusetts Lottery retailers throughout the state.

Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.

The chance of matching all six numbers and taking home the grand prize is one in 302.5 million.

