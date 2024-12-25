BOSTON (WHDH) - The Mega Millions jackpot for the Christmas Eve drawing has been increased to an estimated $1 billion. The cash option on the prize is now an estimated $448.8 million.

If hit, the $1 billion jackpot would be the seventh largest in the history of the game.

Tuesday’s drawing will be the 30th since the jackpot was last hit Sept. 10, when a ticket sold in Texas won an $810 million jackpot. The $1 billion jackpot is the game’s largest since March 26, when a $1.128 billion jackpot was won on a ticket sold in New Jersey.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 each and can be played in 45 states, Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets for Tuesday’s drawing can be purchased until 10:45 p.m. Tuesday at Mass Lottery retailers throughout the state.

Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 p.m. in Atlanta, GA.

