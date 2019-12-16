Mega Millions jackpot surges to $372 million

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday night’s drawing is an estimated $372 million, which would dish out an estimated $251.6 million cash option to the holder of the lucky ticket.

Tuesday night’s jackpot is the game’s largest since June 7, when a $530 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in California. Tuesday’s drawing will be the 24th since the jackpot was last hit Sept. 24, when a $227 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in Texas.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 each and can be played in 44 states, Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets for Tuesday’s drawing can be purchased until 10:45 p.m. Tuesday at Massachusetts Lottery retailers throughout the state. Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 p.m.

