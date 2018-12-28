Mega Millions jackpot swells to estimated $370 million

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night’s drawing has been increased to an estimated $370 million.

The cash option on the prize is an estimated $223.2 million.

Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing will be the 19th since Oct. 23, when a $1.537 billion jackpot, the highest in Mega Millions history, was won on a ticket sold in South Carolina.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 each and can be played in 44 states, Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets for Friday’s drawing can be purchased until 10:45 p.m. Friday at Massachusetts Lottery retailers throughout the state. Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. in Atlanta.

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing is an estimated $40 million.

The jackpot for Saturday night’s in-state Megabucks Doubler drawing is an estimated $1.3 million.

