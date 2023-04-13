The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday’s drawing is an estimated $476 million with a cash option of $256 million, according to the Mass Lottery.

Friday’s Mega Millions drawing will be the 21st since the jackpot was last hit on Jan. 31, when a ticket sold in Woburn won a $31 million jackpot. One week earlier, on Jan. 24, a ticket sold in Belchertown won a $33 million jackpot.

This week’s jackpot is the game’s largest since Jan. 13, when a ticket sold in Maine won a $1.35 billion jackpot.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 each and can be played in 45 states, Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets for Friday’s drawing can be purchased until 10:45 p.m. Friday at Mass Lottery retailers throughout the state. Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 p.m. in Atlanta, Georgia

The Powerball jackpot for the Saturday, April 15 drawing is an estimated $219 million with a cash option of $119.7 million, and the Megabucks Doubler jackpot for Saturday is an estimated $4.9 million with a cash option $3.52 million.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and can be purchased until 9:50 p.m. Saturday. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. in Tallahassee, Florida.

Megabucks Doubler tickets are $1 each and can only be purchased in Massachusetts. Tickets for Saturday’s drawing can be purchased until 9 p.m. Saturday. Drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 9 p.m.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)