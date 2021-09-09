BOSTON (WHDH) - There will be a whopping $777 million up for grabs this weekend between the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday now sits at $368 million, while the Powerball jackpot for Saturday has reached $409 million.

The cash option on the Mega Millions prize is an estimated $263.7 million and the cash option on the Powerball prize is an estimated $295.7 million.

There have been 26 drawings since the last Mega Millions jackpot was hit on June 8, when a $56 million ticket was sold in Illinois.

There have been 30 drawings since that last Powerball jackpot was hit on June 5, when a $285.6 million was sold in Florida.

“The chance to win hundreds of millions of dollars generates extra excitement for both of these games and we encourage people to keep the experience enjoyable by playing responsibly,” said Michael Sweeney, Executive Director of the Massachusetts State Lottery.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 each and can be purchased until 10:45 p.m. on Friday. Powerball tickets are also $2 each and can be purchased until 9:50 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets can be purchased at Mass Lottery retailers across the state.

