BOSTON (WHDH) - There will be a whopping $900 million up for grabs this week between the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots.

The Powerball jackpot for Monday has reached $472 million, while the Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday now sits at $432 million.

The cash option on the Powerball prize is an estimated $342 million and the cash option on the Mega Millions prize is an estimated $312.8 million.

There have been 29 drawings since the last Mega Millions jackpot was hit on June 8, when a $56 million ticket was sold in Illinois.

There have been 34 drawings since that last Powerball jackpot was hit on June 5, when a $285.6 million was sold in Florida.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 each and can be purchased until 10:45 p.m. on Friday. Powerball tickets are also $2 each and can be purchased until 9:50 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets can be purchased at Mass Lottery retailers across the state.

