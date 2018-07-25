SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP/WHDH) — One lucky person in California won the Mega Millions lottery but someone who bought a ticket in Massachusetts is also walking away as a millionaire.

The state lottery’s verified Twitter feed says the winning ticket — worth more than $500 million — was sold at Ernie’s Liquors in San Jose, California. The name of the winner wasn’t immediately known.

One ticket sold in Massachusetts matched five numbers, meaning a million dollar payout.

Mega Millions is a multi-state lottery game and one of two big jackpot games in the United States. Its website says the San Jose ticket is the sole winning ticket. The jackpot was up to a whopping $522 million.

The winning numbers were 1, 2, 4, 19, 29 and 20.

The biggest-ever Mega Millions jackpot — $656 million — was won in March 2012. It was shared by winners in Illinois, Kansas and Maryland.

