Megabus to resume service between Boston and New York City this week

BOSTON (WHDH) - Megabus announced Tuesday that it plans to resume service between Boston and New York City on Friday.
The bus line says it will run a limited service on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays.
Due to coronavirus concerns, the schedule will be as follows until further notice:
- Departs Boston at 4:30 p.m., arrives in New York at 9:00 p.m.
- Departs New York at 10:30 a.m., arrives in Boston at 3:00 p.m.
Megabus says it has implemented preventative coronavirus safety measures including a reduced number of available seats to ensure the seat next to someone cannot be booked unless they’re traveling with a companion.
(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)