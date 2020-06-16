Megabus to resume service between Boston and New York City this week

BOSTON (WHDH) - Megabus announced Tuesday that it plans to resume service between Boston and New York City on Friday.

The bus line says it will run a limited service on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays.

Due to coronavirus concerns, the schedule will be as follows until further notice:

Departs Boston at 4:30 p.m., arrives in New York at 9:00 p.m.