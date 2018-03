LONDON (WHDH) — Future royal Meghan Markle is set to be christened this month.

Reports say that Markle’s baptism and confirmation will be held at Kensington Palace.

Her father will be there, and it will be the first time he reportedly meets Harry.

Markle was raised protestant, and by being baptized, she will join the Church of England.

