(WHDH) — The Duchess of Sussex made history by casting a ballot in the United States presidential election.

A source close to Meghan Markle said she voted in this election, though they didn’t say when or where she did it, CNN reported.

She’s the first modern British royal eligible to vote in a U.S. presidential election.

Markle called this the most important election of our lifetime.

