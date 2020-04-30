The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, offered words of support to a young interviewee and client of Smart Works — an organization which provides interview-appropriate attire and career coaching for underprivileged women ahead of job interviews.

“I think you’re going to be fantastic, it’s just so exciting…I just wanted to be able to call in and tell you best of luck and my fingers are crossed for you,” Markle said during a video call with the aspiring psychologist.

“There’s so much going on in the world right now and to be such a beacon of hope and focusing on getting through it and all the positivity that we just want to send your way to make sure that you can get on the other side of this too and have such a great opportunity there,” she added.

When asked about her patronage, Markle said she is proud to represent Smart Works, adding that it is “a pleasure to support” the work carried out by the organisation.

“You see how great they do and how many people they help and that’s what it’s all about. I’ve been really proud to be able to be their patron, but it’s an easy yes when you have such incredible women helping you,” the Duchess said.

