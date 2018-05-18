Meghan Markle: What and who will she be wearing at wedding

BOSTON (WHDH) — The royal wedding is hours away and one of the biggest questions that fans are wondering about is what wedding gown Meghan Markle will be wearing and who is designing it.

Before heading to London to cover the wedding, 7’s Kim Khazei visited bridal shop L’Elite on Newbury Street. Salwa Khoory, who has been fitting brides for decades, had her consultant Lauren Fabrizio pick out a few dresses she thought would match Markle’s style.

Fabrizio said it is unlikely that Markle will go the route of her soon-to-be mother-in-law Princess Diana and wear a gown with large, puffy sleeves and a 25-foot train. She also thinks Markle will not go for something like her future sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, wore for her wedding. Middleton wore a classic-looking Sarah Burton dress when she married Prince William in 2011 and Fabrizio believes Markle will go for something a little more modern.

“She’s a Hollywood star, so she’s going to have a little more flare,” said Fabrizio.

Markle’s wedding gown has been one of the closely-guarded secrets during wedding preparations. The world will finally get a glimpse when she walks down the aisle at St. George’s Chapel on Saturday.

