Mejia holds on to Boston City Council seat — by 1 vote

BOSTON (WHDH) - After a recount, the winner of the final at-large Boston City Council seat in last month’s election held on to her victory by the slimmest of margins, officials said.

Julia Mejia beat Alejandra Saint Guillen for the fourth at-large by just eight votes in last month’s election, prompting Saint Guillen to call for a recount.

Officials tallied ballots for the past three days and Mejia once again came out on top, with 22,492 votes to Saint Guillen’s 22,491.

“I am so overwhelmed by today’s results. Thank you to all 22,492 people who believed in this #MejiaMovement,” Mejia tweeted. ‘Today goes to show that #EveryVoteCounts.”

I want to thank my team who have been here from the beginning all the way to today's final count.

