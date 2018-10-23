Melania Trump hosts students for movie at the White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Melania Trump invited sixth graders on Tuesday to watch a movie about kindness at a theater inside the White House as part of her anti-bullying campaign.

The students were from the Digital Pioneers Academy, a new computer science charter school in southeast Washington, D.C.

They screened the movie “Wonder.” Kindness is a core belief of her Be Best campaign, which focuses on social media and online behavior.

October is National Bullying Prevention Month.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)