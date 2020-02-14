Melania Trump visits children’s hospital on Valentine’s Day

First Lady Melania Trump visited the Children’s Inn, an in-patient facility for children with medical conditions, at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland on Friday.

It was the third year in a row that the First Lady visited with seriously ill children at the hospital on Valentine’s Day, according to a post from the Children’s Inn Twitter account.

The First Lady said spending time with the children has become a “treasured tradition” for her.

Spending time at @TheChildrensInn with the inspiring & beautiful children of @NIH on #ValentinesDay has become a treasured tradition of mine. It was a wonderful day to share love & kindness with these strong warriors! pic.twitter.com/eJrRekWSw3 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) February 14, 2020

