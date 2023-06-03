MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was called to court after allegedly attacking a Melrose city councilor.

Prosecutors said Joan Ditomaso confronted Councilor Maya Jamaleddine at a gas station for wearing a hijab last year.

Prosecutors said when the councilor’s husband intervened, Detamaso shoved him.

Jamaleddine said this case is an opportunity for accountability.

“I truly hope that they learn their lesson, at least… acknowledge and be accountable and responsible for their acts.”

Jamaleddine said she’s disappointed that prosecutors declined to file hate crime charges in the case.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)