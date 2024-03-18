MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - Melrose Fire Chief Ed Collina has been placed on leave pending the outcome of an investigation into an alleged violation of a city policy.

Collina was placed on leave March 15, according to the City of Melrose.

The city declined to provide further details because the situation is an “ongoing personnel matter.”

