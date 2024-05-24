MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Melrose firefighter was arrested and is now facing federal charges, as investigators said he got hired in January using a stolen identity.

The City of Melrose confirmed a man, only being identified as John Doe, was hired at the fire department using the name Henry Huang, but federal prosecutors said that is not his real name. They allege this man stole the identity of a 13-year-old who died more than 20 years ago.

The news came as a shock to those who live in the area.

“If he showed up to my house and he’s just some random person that’s not who he says he is, it’s just, like, why are you not who you say you are and you’re trying to help people? I just think it’s weird,” said Melrose resident Izzy Beausoleil.

In the criminal complaint, prosecutors said the man used the identity of Henry Huang for years, obtaining a drivers license with that name in 2018, 2019, and 2023.

“It’s just weird. It’s uncomfortable. I don’t know,” Beausoleil said.

It wasn’t until the man applied for a passport in March 2023 that his identity was questioned, starting a federal investigation. The Registry of Motor Vehicles revealed that the man was issued a second drivers license with a different identity in 2018.

No one answered the door of the man’s house Friday afternoon. Melrose Mayor Jennifer Grigoraitis told 7News that the firefighter was put on leave.

The man was arraigned on multiple charges in federal court Thursday.

