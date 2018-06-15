Melrose home damaged by fire on the market for $650K

MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Melrose home that was ravaged by a devastating fire in March has been put on the market — and had so much interest that the seller has raised the price to $650,000.

The fire left the home uninhabitable with broken windows, melted siding, and burned window frames. And yet, demand has been high.

“It’s bizarre,” said Bill Kalris of Melrose. “I own a home in Melrose so that’s good for my bank account or my retirement I guess.”

The two-family home at 504 Lebanon St. has eight bedrooms, two bathrooms, and is nearly 3,000 square feet. It stands on an 11,000-square-foot lot. But as the pictures show, there’s only one problem — it’s a tear-down.

“We came on at $599,900, had a lot of activity,” said real estate agent Bill Butler. “We did have multiple offers over asking.”

Butler says the owners had so many offers, they upped the price. He says they want to stay in Melrose and needed the price hike to make the move.

“Most families in normal situations would be ecstatic,” Butler said. “It’s just a tough deal, these guys lost everything, so it’s not much of a situation where they’re celebrating.”

The house can’t actually be shown — it’s too dangerous. Still, the owners are hoping someone will buy, and there’s been plenty of interest.

“The land is valuable, right?” said one neighbor. “That’s what it is. Tear it down and build a beautiful house on it, you’re all set.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)