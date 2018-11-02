Melrose HS teacher on leave amid allegations of ‘inappropriate behavior’

MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - A longtime Melrose High School teacher has been placed on administrative leave amid an investigation into alleged inappropriate behavior.

The faculty member, whose name was not released, has been employed with the district for about 14 years and is accused of “inappropriate behavior that occurred outside of the school and not during work hours,” according to a statement issued Friday by Superintendent Cyndy S. Taymore, who added Melrose police have told school officials the matter doesn’t involve criminal activity.

“As a public school district focused at all times on providing a safe and secure learning environment for our students, we take any allegations of inappropriate behavior seriously,” Taymore said in a statement. “We are releasing this information in the interests of transparency, but please understand that there are certain things we legally cannot say publicly at this time. However, I can report that the investigation has confirmed that no current students are involved.”

