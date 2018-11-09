MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Melrose man accused of performing lewd acts on himself in a cemetery has been arrested.

Melrose police received a report from an anonymous caller who stated a man in a red hatchback inside Wyoming Cemetery was exhibiting lewd behavior on Nov. 1, authorities said.

On Thursday, an officer patrolling the area around 10:45 a.m. noticed a man inside a red Subaru Forester parked by the back side of the cemetery performing a sexual act on himself, according to police.

The suspect, identified as 48-year-old Sean Flanagan, was placed under arrested and charged with lewd, wanton and lascivious conduct.

He was later released on bail.

