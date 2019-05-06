Melrose man arrested on 7th drunken driving offense

MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Melrose man was arrested on his seventh drunken driving offense in Peabody on Friday, police said.

Troopers responding to a request for assistance on Route 1 northbound in Peabody about 6:22 p.m. spoke with the driver of a 2019 GMC Terrain that was parked in the travel lane, according to state police. Though the man initially provided a different name, he was later identified as Robert Cook, 67.

Following an investigation, Cook was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor, seventh offense, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence with a license suspended for OUI, operating a motor vehicle while his license was suspended for being a habitual traffic offender, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and providing police with a false name.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Peabody District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)