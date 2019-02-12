Melrose man ejected, killed in crash on I-495

BOXBOROUGH (WHDH) - A Melrose man died early Tuesday morning after being ejected from his vehicle in a crash on Interstate 495 in Boxborough, officials said.

Troopers responding to several reports of a single-car crash on the southbound side of the highway about 1:30 a.m. found a 2011 Mercedes Benz in the median near the wood line, according to Massachusetts State Police.

A preliminary investigation determined that Phong Le, 41, veered to the left, struck a guardrail, and was then thrown from his car.

Le was pronounced dead at the scene by a member of the Boxborough Fire Department, according to police.

A state police crash reconstruction team was called in to investigate.

No additional information was immediately available.

