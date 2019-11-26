Melrose man pleads not guilty to animal cruelty charge in beating death of dog

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Melrose man accused of violently killing his dog before burying it in his backyard Friday night pleaded not guilty to an animal cruelty charge on Tuesday.

Adam Crook, 44, appeared in Malden District Court in connection with the death of his dog.

Officers responding to a report of animal cruelty on Mount Zion Road learned that Crook, who is known to police, dragged his dog from his home and into his backyard, where he struck the dog in the head with a large rock multiple times, killing it, according to Melrose police.

Crook then allegedly buried the dog in his backyard.

Officers executed a search warrant to locate and exhumed the dog from the grave. A necropsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.

Crook was arrested without incident on Sunday and subsequently released on his personal recognizance pending his arraignment.

Melrose Police Chief Michael Lyle called Crook’s alleged actions “reprehensible and inexcusable.”

Federal law enforcement partners and the Animal Rescue League of Boston assisted Melrose police with the investigation.

Mike DeFina of the ARL says, “This really callous and cruel act of violence against a defenseless animal does not go unanswered. That is really the priority of this investigation right now.”

A judge ordered Crook to surrender any animals that may be under his supervision.

A pretrial hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 14.

