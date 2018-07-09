Melrose man suffers life-threatening injuries in wrong-way, hit-and-run crash

MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - An elderly Melrose man suffered life-threatening injuries Monday morning when he was struck by a wrong-way, hit-and-run driver, officials said.

Officers responding to Herbert Street for a report of a person struck by a car around 5:45 a.m. found an 85-year-old man lying in the roadway, according to the Melrose Police Department.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to a Boston hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The man was out on his morning walk when he was struck from behind and dragged by a motorist driving the wrong way down Herbert Street, which is a narrow one-way road that runs about 350 feet near St. Mary’s Parish, according to investigators.

“This is is a particularly heinous hit-and-run that left a resident with traumatic injuries that are life-threatening,” Chief Michael Lyle said. “The person who did this knows what they did. I encourage the driver to come forward, and anyone who might have seen or heard something between 5:30-5:45 this morning is urgently asked to call the Melrose Police Department.”

Lyle has alerted area auto repair and auto body shops and is asking members of the public to come forward if they saw anything in the area.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Melrose Police Sgt. Jon Goc at 781-665-1212.

