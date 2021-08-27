MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - John Farrell III of Melrose has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Diamond Millions” instant ticket game.

The grand prize on this $30 ticket is a $1 million cash prize (before taxes).

His winning ticket was purchased at Tower Plaza Variety located at 894 Main St. in Melrose.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

