Melrose man wins $25K a year Lucky for Life prize

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Melrose man is the lucky winner of a $25,000 a year for life prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s Lucky for Life game.

Alexander Wilson chose the annuity option on his prize and received his first annual payment of $25,000, less taxes.

Wilson said he plans to use some of his winnings to fund his entries into Ironman races.

The winning Quic Pic ticket was bought at Garniss Market on West Emerson Street in Melrose. The store will receive a $5,000 bonus for its sale.

Lucky for Life tickets are $2 each. Drawings are held every Monday and Thursday at 10:38 p.m.

