Melrose mayor invites public to welcome home National Guard troops from DC

MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts residents are invited to welcome home National Guard troops who were deployed to D.C.

Approximately 15,000 National Guardsmen are expected to return home to Massachusetts in the coming days. Those returning on Saturday are expected to arrive in Melrose around 4:30 p.m., according to a tweet from Mayor Paul Brodeur.

About 25,000 local National Guardsmen were deployed to D.C. ahead of the inauguration last week.

Another 7,000 are planning to stay through the end of January.

 

