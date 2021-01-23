Melrose mayor invites public to welcome home National Guard troops from DC

MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts residents are invited to welcome home National Guard troops who were deployed to D.C.

Approximately 15,000 National Guardsmen are expected to return home to Massachusetts in the coming days. Those returning on Saturday are expected to arrive in Melrose around 4:30 p.m., according to a tweet from Mayor Paul Brodeur.

About 25,000 local National Guardsmen were deployed to D.C. ahead of the inauguration last week.

Another 7,000 are planning to stay through the end of January.

Arrival update for the 182nd: The buses has left Washington with an approximate arrival time back in Melrose of 4:30. Further updates as they get closer to home. Please remember your masks and social distancing! #DefendDemocracy #WelcomeHome https://t.co/aMt7Oxvbw0 — Mayor Paul Brodeur (@MayorBrodeur) January 23, 2021

I am excited to announce that the 1-82nd Infantry Regiment will be returning to Melrose tomorrow afternoon after their successful deployment to Washington DC. We expect them to arrive somewhere between 2 & 4 and will have more info as they get closer to home. — Mayor Paul Brodeur (@MayorBrodeur) January 22, 2021

