MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Malden charity, the Housing Families Organization, was lacking donations for their annual toy drive.

When several organizations from Melrose heard about it, they came together to help collect toys for kids in need.

“I just think once you get into the mood of being kind and doing charitible things, it’s infectious and contagious and you want to do more of it,” said Stephanie Nelson, Executive Director of the Melrose Chamber of Commerce.

The organization doubled their goal of 200 donations, receiving more than 400.

Groups participating included the Melrose Alliance Against Violence, Melrose Kind, the Melrose Rotary Club, and Melrose Together.

